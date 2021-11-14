EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 actor Ajay Nagrath opens up on choosing acting at a very early age, says he never thought about an alternate career, shares about his joyful stint in Shriman Shrimati

MUMBAI: Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhel Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.

The show which stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles has become the viewers' favourite in a very quick span of time.

Apart from Disha and Nakuul, the TV czarina has roped in some of the finest actors of the television industry to play pivotal roles.

One of them is actor Ajay Nagrath who is essaying Ram aka Nakuul's best friend Aditya in the show.

Ajay is well-known for his stellar performance in C.I.D where he played sub-inspector Pankaj.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay who had some interesting beans to spill regarding the show and much more.

After Aditya's role, what kinds of characters do you want to explore? Any dream role?

As an actor I love change. I love the challenge of playing someone different than I have played before and that pushes me and excites me. An actor is supposed to be like a chameleon and should be able to fit into any mould. I try my best to portray my character differently each time and the love that I receive from the audience shows me that whatever I am trying is working. I receive love and criticism with open arms because it helps me better my craft. There is no dream role as such but I would definitely love to try my hand at playing a negative character because I have never played it before and I imagine it will be great fun to do so.

You were seen as a child artist in Shriman Shrimati, are you in touch with anyone of them? Can you share any fond memories from your debut show?

Shriman Shrimati was my first TV show and I was six years old when I shot for it. Unfortunately, both great actors who played my parents Mr Jatin Kanakia (Keshav Kulkarni) and Ms Reema Lagoo (Kokila Kulkarni) have passed on which is really heartbreaking because we as an audience have lost the opportunity to see more of their great work. I am not in touch with Archanaji or Rakeshji but I have lots of love and respect for them and I still enjoy all the work they do. Hopefully, I will meet them or work with them on some project soon and reminisce about the great times we had shooting for that epic show. A fun fact is that people still recognise me as Chintu after so many years which fills my heart with joy.

Do you have any alternate profession apart from acting? What would you have been if not an actor?

I do not have an alternate career and acting is the only job that I do. When I was in the 9th standard I had to drop out of school because I was unable to manage my studies and shooting because I was doing two-three TV shows at the time and was busy for 25-28 days a month. So, since I was 14, I was very clear that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life and took such a drastic step and followed my dreams. God has been very kind that everything turned out better than I expected and I am living the dream of following my passion which is my work.

Some of his notable performances are from Pardes, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Shriman Shrimati, Ghar Jamai, among others.

