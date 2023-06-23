Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2’s Anshul Trivedi to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible!

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.
Balika Vadhu 2’s Anshul Trivedi

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Manav Gohil approached to be a part of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

As per sources, Anshul Trivedi is all set to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible.

Anshul has been a part of shows like Trideviyaan, Saraswatichandra,  Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Jhansi Ki Rani, Balika Vadhu 2, and more.

On the show, we saw that Ashwin and Dipti have a heated argument about Dipti's mother. Ashwin gets very angry and tries to hit Dipti.

Are you excited to see Anshul’s entry into the show?

Tell us in the comment section below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Dipti’s mother becomes the reason of difference between Ashwin and Dipti

 

