Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2’s Anshul Trivedi to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible!

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

As per sources, Anshul Trivedi is all set to enter Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible.

Anshul has been a part of shows like Trideviyaan, Saraswatichandra, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Jhansi Ki Rani, Balika Vadhu 2, and more.

On the show, we saw that Ashwin and Dipti have a heated argument about Dipti's mother. Ashwin gets very angry and tries to hit Dipti.

