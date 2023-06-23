Exclusive! Manav Gohil approached to be a part of Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The show stars Karuna Pandey, Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita star the showThe show Pushpa Impossible portrays a mother's life with her children. The storyline has excited and captured the audience's hearts.

The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy.

As per sources, Actor Manav Gohil has been approached for the show Pushpa Impossible.

While nothing has been confirmed, sources suggest that the actor has been approached after the news of ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ going off the air, hit the news.

Manav Gohil has been a part of the industry for over two decades now. Manav is known for playing a variety of roles in his long career span and has also managed to impress us with his fine acting chops.

He is best known for his roles in Hindi television shows, including the TV soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2, and the crime drama C.I.D., as well as the drama Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama.

While it has not been confirmed yet, fans would love to see a new addition to the cast.

