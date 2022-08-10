Exclusive! Manav Gohil reveals that these roles would be very challenging for him to play

Manav Gohil has been a part of the industry for over two decades now. Manav is known for playing a variety of roles in his long career span and has also managed to impress us with his fine acting chops.
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

The show premiered on 27th September and it is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.

Talking about one of the leads, Manav Gohil, has been a part of the industry for over two decades now. Manav is known for playing a variety of roles in his long career span and has also managed to impress us with his fine acting chops. He is best known for his roles in Hindi television shows, including the TV soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2, and the crime drama C.I.D., as well as the drama Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama.

As you have done both negative and positive roles, which one do you feel ease with?

Honestly, I enjoyed my role in Kaamna because it was written very well. If the character is written weakly, then I won’t like it because I’ll have to make it up. Even talking about Andhak, he was a negative character. So I think negative characters have strength because you are not playing it grey, it’s negative throughout. So if it’s written well then sure.

What type of role do you think will be challenging your limitations?

I think the role of a retarded person, a drunk person or a very religious person. I feel very nervous when I get these characters.

Which is a favourite character of yours that you’ve played?

I like two characters. One is the role of K.D. in Shaadi Mubaraq and the other one was the role of Vaibhav Kapoor that I played in Kaamna.

