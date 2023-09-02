Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil on the audience response for the show “I’m getting feedback on a daily basis. It’s a great deal of appreciation that comes our way as a team”

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s heart touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing really well and has already garnered a good viewership due to it’s realistic plots and relatable characters.

The show premiered on 27th September and it is an official remake of Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.

Talking about one of the leads, Manav Gohil, he has been part of the industry for over two decades now. Manav is known for a playing a variety of roles in his long career span and has also managed to impress us with his fine acting chops. He is best known for his roles in Hindi television shows, including the TV soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the dance reality show Nach Baliye 2, the crime drama C.I.D., the drama Shaadi Mubarak, and Tenali Rama.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about the audience reaction, sharing screen space with Shweta Tiwari and Shweta Gulati and more.

How do you feel sharing screen with Shweta Tiwari and Shweta Gulati?

It’s a pleasure working with both of them. They are fantastic co-actors. They're great and we are one happy family. We have a fantastic camaraderie, we eat together, we have a lot of jokes, and yes it’s all good. I’ve known them both for years. I have worked with them both on separate shows. Now there is a certain affinity and respect because if somebody stands in the industry for 20 years, there must be some amount of sincerity and goodwill of that person. I feel that they both have their own fantastic qualities, the reason why they have been around for such a long time. It’s fun working with both of them because on-set or in the work space they don’t carry any of their personal baggage. They are all very happy and professional. So yes, it’s fun.

How do you feel about the current track?

It’s going great. The shade that I’m getting to play, the character of Akshay is really well-written and well-crafted and I’m loving the chemistry with both the ladies.

How do you feel about the audience response for the show?

It’s overwhelming. People are loving and watching the show. They like the character. Sometimes I try to do funny things, I’m not sure if that works but I feel people are just happy with the show and loving what they are getting to see. I’m getting feedback on a daily basis. It’s a great deal of appreciation that comes our way as a team and I’m loving every bit of it.

