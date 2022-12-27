Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2’s child actor Zara Khan roped in to play young Maitree on the show ‘Maitree’! 

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some are all set for a launch in the upcoming days.

ALSO READ: With titular role, Shrenu Parikh will tell a tale of friendship in 'Maitree'

Actress Shrenu Parikh, who is known for her roles in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' and 'Ishqbaaaz', is all set to play the titular role in the new show 'Maitree'.

Speaking to IANS, Shrenu said: "I am really happy to be a part of a show like Maitree as it not only offers viewers high-octane drama, but I feel that my character is also unique and exciting. Maitree is a simple and sensible girl who likes to celebrate every small moment of her life. An ambitious girl by nature, Maitree and I are very similar, and her journey is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats."

Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources Child Actor Zara Khan has been roped in to play the young Maitree in the show. Zara has been a part of famous shows like Chhoti Sarrdaarni, and Balika Vadhu 2, and she has been a part of more than 30 ads.

The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in the city of Prayagraj. Their mothers feel that their friendship will continue after marriage, but the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, there is a twist in the story.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?