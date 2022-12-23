Exclusive! Zee TV to launch two new shows in January by SOL Productions and Sunny Side Up?

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Sol Productions is set to launch another show soon. The show is yet untitled and will go on floors soon.

There are two shows lined up for release in January, on Zee TV.

As per sources Shrenu Parikh will be seen as the lead in Sunny Side Up Productions next for colors that will take the 6 pm slot on Zee TV. While not a lot is known about the show but fans of Shrenu are excited to see her back on screens.

And the other show will be produced by SOL Productions which is headed by Sandiip Sickand. Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Ghar Ek Mandir.

The Sunny Side Up productions show is slated for 6 PM. While not a lot is known about the SOL Productions show but whenever there is a new update, TellyChakkar will be the first to report it.

