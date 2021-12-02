EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Anandi aka Shivangi Joshi BUSTS this myth about her age, talks about her favourites and more

MUMBAI: After rocking the role of Naira/Sirat for a very long time, Shivangi Joshi bid adieu to Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Diehard fans of Shivangi were eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screens ever since. Well, they can't keep calm as the actress has bagged a huge role in Colors' popular show Balika Vadhu 2 as Anandi. Balika Vadhu 2 has been going through major ups and downs in the story, and as the show is set to take the leap, viewers can't wait to see what's in store for them.

We got in touch with Shivangi to know more about her, she busts a myth for her fans regarding her age and shared a lot many things. Check it out.

What is that one word that you keep repeating?

I would say, 'Mumma' we all love our moms so yes I keep saying Mumma all day.

A habit of yours that is hard to let go of?

I keep brushing my nose with my fingers quite often. Now I feel, I should leave this habit but I don't know when will that happen.

Any of your looks that have been your favourite?

Recently when I went to Dubai, those looks are one of my favourites. Even Anandi's look is quite cute and simple. I even adore some of my looks as Naira so yes, I don't have one favourite to mention but there are these that I really adore.

A memory from when you saw yourself for the first time on the hoarding?

When I began with my career, I had done two episodes in a show and my father saw the episode and he was soo happy seeing me on TV, I reckon he had gone somewhere to get the episode recorded as a memory. So yes this is extremely precious for me.

A review from the industry you feel is special for you?

Rajan Sir, his review, his blessings, his opinion matters a lot to me. When I bagged this show as well, I called him and asked about it and he was really happy for me. So yes, he is one person from the industry who matters a lot to me.

A piece of news about yourself that left you rolling on the floor?

There is a myth about my age on Wikipedia, it is mentioned that I am 26 or 27 years old. I have tried to clear this numerous times that I am not 27, I am 23 years old. It is weird to read this about yourself. I have soo many plans for that age and a lot to achieve. So yes, I have tried to get it rectified so many times and I am hoping that someday I get the correct age. I am 23 years old only and 26 or 27 yaa.

