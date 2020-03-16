EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Harsh Sharma roped in for Atrangii TV's Parshuram

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some shows that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Some are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho.

We had reported about actors like Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanushali among others are a part of the show titled Parshuram.

The show is already winning the hearts of the viewers.

We also exclusively updated about actors like Prithvi Zutshi, Vishal Nayak, Shiv Yadav, Akshay Saini, Ram Shankar Singh, Hemant Bharati, Sugandha Srivastava and Raj Sharma, Anuja Walhe and Supriya Tatkar have also bagged the show.

And now, we have learnt that actor Harsh Sharma is locked for the show.

Nothing much is known about Harsh's role yet.

He is known for his projects like Mumbai Saga, Tanhaji, Balika Vadhu, Take it Easy, Siya Ke Ram among others.

The casting of Harsh Sharma is done by Sonu Singh Rajput.

Are you enjoying Parshuram? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! After Vishal Aditya Singh, Vishal Jethwa’s brother Rahul and Tirth Bhanusali roped in for Parshuram