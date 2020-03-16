EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu fame Mohit Abrol roped in for Peninsula Pictures' Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.
Mohit Abrol

The year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago and a lot of new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is known for producing some light-hearted shows that one can watch with their family. 

We had exclusively reported about Hats Off Productions which is currently bankrolling the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya, is all set to come up with a new show soon titled Pushpa Impossible. 

It will be a women-centric show and actress Karuna Pandey is locked for the lead role. 

Apart from that, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

The show will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves. 

We were the first one to break the first-ever actor of the show which is Shezaan M Khan.

Shezaan is known for his roles in Taara From Satara, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh, and Jodha Akbar among others. 

We exclusively updated that actor Aayush Shrivastava bagged the parallel lead in the show. 

And now, we have learned that actor Mohit Abrol has bagged a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is revealed about Mohit's character yet.

Mohit is known for his roles in shows like Balika Vadhu, Razia Sultan, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne, MTV Fanaah, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Gangaa, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Going home and Porus.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Jayesh Barbhaya BAGS JD Majethia's Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB

 

