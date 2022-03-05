EXCLUSIVE! Banni Chow Home Delivery to take Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's slot from this date

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Shashi Sumeet has been the name behind numerous blockbuster shows, we recently saw Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, currently with Meet the producers entertaining the fans. The stellar Jodi Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh are winning hearts. Shagun has been one of the most successful actors of Shashi Sumeet's clan, they were the ones who even found the gem Anchal Sahu. Now, the production is all set to bring Banni Chow Home Delivery on floors with Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead.

Well, now the breaking is that the show is all set to go on air from 16th May taking Saath Nibhana Saathiya's slot. SNS2 shall have a slot change either they take the late night one or go for the early slot.

Talking about Banni Chow, Ulka had revealed, You will see Banni in the kitchen, fighting goons, She is one girl who cooks food and delivers numerous deliveries of food. We are talking about a young entrepreneur. It promotes empowerment. I was offered many webseries but the characters weren't that strong rather shady. But with Banni I am really glad I got an amazing character to portray.

