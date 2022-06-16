EXCLUSIVE! Banni exposes Viraj; Dadusa breaks Niyati and Yuvan's engagement in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-lister production houses in the entertainment industry.

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and many more and now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience in just a couple of episodes. Currently, in the show, Police will come and arrests Banni, despite her pleading for innocence but Viraj and Manini's plan works in their favour. Banni’s deepest wound is pierced by this, for the sake of her mother she must prove her innocence and regain her honour!

Manini's devious plan separates Dadusa and Yuvan to convince everyone to get Yuvan and Niyati engaged! Banni however is still eager to prove her innocence. In a comical series of events on the day of the engagement, Yuvan tries to help Banni uncover the evidence that Viraj was behind the kidnapping and framing of her. Yuvan will lose his tolerance and end up hugging Banni in front of everyone, this will make her uncomfortable but also help her prove her innocence.

Well, now the breaking news is that Banni will prove her innocence and reveals the true face of Viraj in front of the family, after learning this truth, Dadusa calls off the engagement. Devraj is shell-shocked while Manini acts surprised and lets Viraj take all the blame.

We exclusively updated that Manini will force Yuvan to sit for the engagement but he is a constant refusal, at that moment we will see Banni come to deliver food and she will save Yuvan from the forced relationship, on the other hand, the girl is going to be Neha Rana and she will turn equally torturous in front of Manini but will have a soft corner for Yuvan. He will put a condition to marry Banni instead of Niyati and this will leave Banni in shock. Dadusa would really agree to the suggestion and he asks Banni if she would actually marry Yuvan to save him from his family. What will Yuvan do?

To prove that Niyati is a better choice for Yuvan, Manini will create circumstances where Niyati will lose her cool over Viraj and end up whipping him with a leather belt in front of Yuvan and Banni, this will make her the hero in Dadusa's eyes and he might agree to reconsider Niyati's proposal for Yuvan.

