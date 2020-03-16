EXCLUSIVE! Banni gets humiliated for being with Yuvan, the duo finally tie a knot in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Yuvan falls asleep next to Banni, shirtless. Mohini takes a pic. Banni wakes up stunned and angry! Yuvan tries to serenade Banni with his violin and Viraj shows up there. Everyone is stunned when they hear Yuvan saying soya hi to tha tumhare Saath!

MUMBAI : Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

We exclusively revealed that Devraj convinces Banni to save Yuvan from his wedding. Elsewhere the wedding party leaves for court. Banni escapes with Yuvan on a horse. Yuvan swears to his mom he won't marry Banni. Mama-Mami is bribed by Devraj. Yuvan and Banni bond in the temple. Manini slays Banni's character in the press - but not without a fitting reply from Banni.

Now the breaking news is that Banni tells Yuvan about her father's backstory and trauma regarding Teej. He comforts her and she realizes that he somewhere does have the traits of her ideal man. Yuvan falls asleep next to Banni, shirtless. Mohini takes a pic. Banni wakes up stunned and angry! Yuvan tries to serenade Banni with his violin and Viraj shows up there. Everyone is stunned when they hear Yuvan saying soya hi to tha tumhare Saath!

Banni is shamed due to the viral picture, Mama-Mami pressurizes her to marry Yuvan but she refuses. Banni's name is dragged through the mud - Rajabhai makes it worse. When everyone goes to hit Yuvan to avenge her, she defends him. Everyone starts doing todh phodh in Banni's house! Devraj convinces Banni to marry Yuvan. He defends her when she's about to get hurt and she announces they will be married.

Yuvan is tense about his broken promise, and Devraj convinces him, Meanwhile, Vishnu tries to convince Banni not to marry Yuvan. Manini and Hemant are stuck and unable to reach the wedding in time. Banni and Yuvan finally get married. 

Latest Video