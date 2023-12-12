Exclusive! Barrister Babu actress Aurra Bhatnagar roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa will essay the role of grown – up little Anu ?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to BARC rating.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the show is focusing on the track of how Anupamaa is dealing with little Anu and Pakhi’s tantrums and how she is divided between the Shah family and the Kapadia house.

As we saw post the death of Samar in the show there was a sudden fall of TRP where from the number one position they came down to the third position and since then the drama of the show has been increased.

We had reported earlier that the show might take a leap in a couple of weeks when the new promo of the show was out where Anupama is shifted to the USA and how she has begun a new life over there minus the family.

There have been rumors that the show might be taking the leap though there is no confirmation on the same.

If the leap rumours are believed to be true then TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that Aurra Bhatnagar has been roped in for Star Plus’ Anupamaa will essay a special role.

She would be essaying the role of Little Anu post the leap in the show who would be somewhere in her teens like how Pakhi was in the initial episodes of the show.

Aurra Bhatnagar is a well known actress of television and she is best known for role in the serial Barrister Babu where she was the lead of the show.

Well, there is no confirmation on the same but it will be interesting to see Aurra essay the role of little Anu.

Are you excited to see Aurra in Anupamaa?

Let us know in the comments below.

