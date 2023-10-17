Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with information from the entertainment world.

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling.

Bucket List Films is one such house of content that is out there creating new types of content for entertainment, and are all set to launch a musical series. The series will comprise five to six music videos with a single storyline. The series is titled ‘Backstage Lovestories’.

We previously gave you the update that Sharad Malhotra and Lavina Israni have been roped in for one such story.

As per sources, Actors Baseer Ali and Reem Shaikh have been roped in for yet another one of these stories.

Baseer and Reem both are some of the biggest rising stars of the entertainment world, with massive social media followings and fan craze who love to follow their every move.

This is also the first time, the two will have shared the screen space. While Reem has been acting since she was a young girl, Acting is a new foray for Baseer, who is quite rightly so, very popular in terms of reality TV.

It will be very interesting to see the pair of the two together.

