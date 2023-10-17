Exclusive! Baseer Ali and Reem Sameer Sheikh roped in for Bucket List Films’e next in their musical series!

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 12:48
Baseer

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with information from the entertainment world.

There has been a lot of new and exciting content focused on a lot of different kinds of stories and methods of storytelling. 

Bucket List Films is one such house of content that is out there creating new types of content for entertainment, and are all set to launch a musical series. The series will comprise five to six music videos with a single storyline. The series is titled ‘Backstage Lovestories’.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra and Lavina Israni to feature in musical series titled Backstage Lovestories

We previously gave you the update that Sharad Malhotra and Lavina Israni have been roped in for one such story.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actors Baseer Ali and Reem Shaikh have been roped in for yet another one of these stories.

Baseer and Reem both are some of the biggest rising stars of the entertainment world, with massive social media followings and fan craze who love to follow their every move.

This is also the first time, the two will have shared the screen space. While Reem has been acting since she was a young girl, Acting is a new foray for Baseer, who is quite rightly so, very popular in terms of reality TV. 

It will be very interesting to see the pair of the two together.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Child actor and Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Jazlyn Tanwani roped in for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Bucket List Films Lavina Israni Sharad Malhotra Baseer Ali Reem Shaikh Reem Sameer Sheikh Kundali Bhagya Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 12:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Temptation Island India : Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi winner Nia Sharma approached to be a part of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Celebration! Here's everything you don't want to miss from actress Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, check it out
MUMBAI: Hema Malini, known as the dream girl of Hindi cinema, is an extremely talented and experienced actress. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor opens up on Samar's death track in Anupamaa, says it was quite shocking for him, reveals he wants to see more shades of his character Romil to unfold in the show and much more
MUMBAI: Viraj Kapoor entered Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa a few months ago. The actor is playing the role...
Startled! Rani Mukerji makes shocking revelation about being uncomfortable wearing short skirts for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Says 'I was presented a gown which kept getting shorter & shorter'
MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is Karan Johar's directorial debut, completing it's twenty-five years. Three special...
Breaking News: Arjit Taneja comes on board for Mukta Dhond’s new show for Zee TV!
MUMBAI: There is an interesting line-up of shows on Zee TV.The channel has some very engaging content in store for its...
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor's latest movie The Buckingham Murders poster is out and you don't wanna miss it, check it out
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a place in everyone's heart with her beauty, her fashion sense and her acting...
Recent Stories
Hema
Celebration! Here's everything you don't want to miss from actress Hema Malini's grand birthday celebration, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjit
Breaking News: Arjit Taneja comes on board for Mukta Dhond’s new show for Zee TV!
Rupali
Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares how Masterchef Vikas Khanna “made her day”, take a look
Ekta
Ekta Jain became first actress to shoot in nine avatars of Maa Durga in one day
Hustle
Fascinating! MTV Hustle 3 REPRESENT: Check out here exciting details of a show like, Where and when to watch it online, and more
Sarah
Exclusive! Child Actress Sarah Killedar to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee!
Falaq
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame actress Falaq Naaz unwilling to accept more mythological roles; Says ‘I would love to explore thrillers…’