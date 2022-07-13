EXCLUSIVE! 'Being a biker onscreen made me agree for the show' Riya Soni gets candid about her character in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai

Well, there are a lot more things that are yet to unfold about my character. The story has just begun, post the leap you will see the college scenes and her biker side. She is quite a lively person. 

MUMBAI: Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star. 

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

Tell us something about your character? 

The first thing that they mentioned was that I would be a biker and I was really excited as I don't know how to ride a bike so this seemed absolutely thrilling to me. This was one of the major reasons I agreed with the character and I am really excited about the scenes. 

How exciting was it for you to learn how to ride a bike? 

I had already learnt how to ride, in the introduction part, we were shooting that I will enter with the bike and there will be a slow-motion while my hair flies and I would remove my shades. So while shooting we planned to add some funny elements to our BTS too. 

What can we expect from your character? 

Well, there are a lot more things that are yet to unfold about my character. The story has just begun, post the leap you will see the college scenes and her biker side. She is quite a lively person. 

