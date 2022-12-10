Exclusive! Beintehaan fame Harshad Arora roped in for Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’s New project ‘Dil Kare Gallan’

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Television heartthrob Harshad Arora is known for his roles in shows like Dahleez, Beintehaan and more. His charming looks and tremendous chemistry with co-stars has resulted in garnering a massive fan following for him.

Harshad is going to be seen in a new show produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Harshad Arora will play the lead role in the show titled ‘Dil Kare Gallan’.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is a leading company in the Television Industry. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms currently is the only television production house in India with six shows on air. The company, which has shows on all leading Indian Television Channels, from Star to Colors, Zee to &TV.

