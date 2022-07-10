EXCLUSIVE! Jaya Bhattacharya opens up about her character in her newly launched show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2, says, "This one is quite different from what I played in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 and Hara Sindoor"

MUMBAI : Jaya Bhattacharya is one of the popular faces on the small screen.

Known for her roles in shows like Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Thapki Pyaar Ki among others, Jaya has impressed us with her fine acting skills.

The actress has continued to be a part of a number of popular shows till date and has been entertaining her fans.

Jaya has now kickstarted her new journey with Dangal TV's newly launched show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2. She is playing the role of Badi Maa in the show.

The show kickstarted on 3rd October on Dangal TV and fans are looking forward to a great journey.

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 stars Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra in the lead roles.

Well, coming back to Jaya who plays a pivotal role in the show, TellyChakkar got a chance to have an exclusive conversation with Jaya who spoke about her character and much more.

Character overview...

I am playing Badi Maa in the show. She is a widow and quite conservative. She believes in rules and regulations and has the quality of making others obey them too. My character is quite melodramatic. She makes sure that people listen to her at any cost and gets her work done by hook or by crook. My character will be seen negative in the show for now.

Views on the simple look...

I usually get ready in my car. But I don't have to do any makeup as such for my character. It takes me very less time to get ready.

Views on this show after playing a different character in Thapki Pyaar Ki 2...

Post-Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, I did Hara Sindoor where I played a complete badass. It was out and out a negative character. After that show, I was offered this role and this one is quite different from both of my previous characters.

