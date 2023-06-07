Exclusive! Beyhadh 2’s Paras Madaan to enter Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Isha chases Ishaan, the latter pushes her away

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh, have been roped in for the show to play the leads. Fans are already loving the show and are already deeply involved with storyline.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive updates.

As per sources, Paras Madaan has entered the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, to play the role of a Parallel lead in the show.

Paras Madaan is popular television actor and has been a part of TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Qubool Hai, Beyhadh 2, and others.

It will be very interesting to see what his character is like in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya