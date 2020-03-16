Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi fame Nancy Roy replaces Niharika Chouksey aka Nishtha Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly town.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Well, here in this article, we bring an exclusive update regarding Star Plus’s show - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

We got to know that actress Nancy Roy has replaced Niharika Chouksey aka Nishtha Birla in the show.

Talking about Niharika, she is confirmed for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu whereas talking about the show. The show is going to take a one-year leap during which Akshara will disappear from Abhimanyu’s life which will make him feel betrayed. The show will see a lot of changes in the storyline.

How much are excited to see her in the upcoming track?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

