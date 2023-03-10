Exclusive! Bhagya Laksmi fame Akash Chaudhary gives a message to the people of his fraternity "The more authentic you are, the more people will like you."

Recently, Bhagya Lakshmi actor, Akash Chaudhary aka Viraj became victim of an incident where a few fans of his lost their cool and behaved aggressively as they couldn’t wait for the actor to take a picture with them.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 05:30
akash Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms.


While the actors are popularly known and admired, there are times when we get to see a different side of the audience and their reaction and see what the actors have to go through.

Also read - Bhagya Lakshmi: Exposed! Rishi gets to know Malishka’s truth

Recently, Bhagya Lakshmi actor, Akash Chaudhary aka Viraj became victim of an incident where a few fans of his lost their cool and behaved aggressively as they couldn’t wait for the actor to take a picture with them.

A fan threw a bottle at the actor and even though Akash got angry, he kept calm and handled the matter in the best way possible.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked about the similar incidents from the past, what other actors suggested to him and much more.

Tell us about the time you and Naina faced such an incident.

This was last year during Holi. It was very crowded. I feel Mumbai is a safe city because here we have so many actors and celebrities so not a lot of people trouble you but when you are outside, it’s new for other people and so they try to interact with you. I’m a very private person. I don’t like to interact much, especially with strangers. So when you try to avoid it, that’s when people try to take advantage. So this happened where some people tried to mess with us, tried to pull us to take a picture. This usually happens when we are moving from one venue to another. So after that we started avoiding going to crowded places.

As you had mentioned, there were actors who suggested you take action on it. Can you name the actors that suggested you do so?

Well not really actors. They were my friends who have known me since childhood. It was a little surprising because in general I am a little aggressive but with time I learned. There were actors like Priyank and Mohit who called and said that it’s good I maintained my calm and that there’s a lot of respect for you and that you cannot stoop down to their levels. In these incidents nothing hurt me but the impact that it had on my mind was heavy. 

What would you like to say for the people of the fraternity who don’t speak up about it as they might fear judgement of some sort?

The platform we are at, no matter what we do, there will be something positive and something negative about it. I think you should speak your mind. I have always been very candid no matter what the subject. The more authentic you are, the more people will like you. We will have to keep ourselves safe and help each other out. If we go to an event, we can have a team with us, personal security with us, and when there are too many fans, we should just maintain our calm.

Also read - Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi fame Akash Choudhary sheds light on welcoming Ganpati Bappa to his home this year

This was our conversation with the actor. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 

Akash Chaudhary Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Maera Mishra Ayush Aman Gandhi Shalu Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Yuvraj beats up Viaan, latter gets hospitalised
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI: Star Plus show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is one of the most loved shows on television and has quite a mass fan...
Exclusive! Amandeep Sidhu reveals how she reacted when she learned Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karanvir Bohra were the leads of the show and if she took any reference from the previous season
MUMBAI: Amandeep Sidhu is a well-known television actress and she has a good fan following. She is best known for her...
Exclusive! Bhagya Laksmi fame Akash Chaudhary gives a message to the people of his fraternity "The more authentic you are, the more people will like you."
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Whoa! Check out this list of the highest paid TV hosts who have made a place in the hearts of the audiences
MUMBAI: India has a great number of content consumers with a variety of contents and their types. Be it movies, short...
Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17
MUMBAI: Twinkle Arora is best known for her performance as Nehmat in Colors TV's show Udaariyaan.She is also associated...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jatin Arora
Exclusive! “I wish Veer could emote aggressively” - Jatin Arora on experience shooting for Teri Meri Doriyaann
highest paid TV hosts
Whoa! Check out this list of the highest paid TV hosts who have made a place in the hearts of the audiences
TWINKLE ARORA
Exclusive! Twinkle Arora shares a thought about the debate between actors and youtubers on reality shows and reveals if she is participating in Bigg Boss Season 17
Shayan
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! Shayan Siddiqui reveals which gang leader he is scared of and speaks about favoritism that took place in Rhea and Prince’s team
Shiv
OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda, who has the most Instagram followers?