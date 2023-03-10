Exclusive! Bhagya Laksmi fame Akash Chaudhary gives a message to the people of his fraternity "The more authentic you are, the more people will like you."

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms.



While the actors are popularly known and admired, there are times when we get to see a different side of the audience and their reaction and see what the actors have to go through.

Recently, Bhagya Lakshmi actor, Akash Chaudhary aka Viraj became victim of an incident where a few fans of his lost their cool and behaved aggressively as they couldn’t wait for the actor to take a picture with them.

A fan threw a bottle at the actor and even though Akash got angry, he kept calm and handled the matter in the best way possible.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked about the similar incidents from the past, what other actors suggested to him and much more.

Tell us about the time you and Naina faced such an incident.

This was last year during Holi. It was very crowded. I feel Mumbai is a safe city because here we have so many actors and celebrities so not a lot of people trouble you but when you are outside, it’s new for other people and so they try to interact with you. I’m a very private person. I don’t like to interact much, especially with strangers. So when you try to avoid it, that’s when people try to take advantage. So this happened where some people tried to mess with us, tried to pull us to take a picture. This usually happens when we are moving from one venue to another. So after that we started avoiding going to crowded places.

As you had mentioned, there were actors who suggested you take action on it. Can you name the actors that suggested you do so?

Well not really actors. They were my friends who have known me since childhood. It was a little surprising because in general I am a little aggressive but with time I learned. There were actors like Priyank and Mohit who called and said that it’s good I maintained my calm and that there’s a lot of respect for you and that you cannot stoop down to their levels. In these incidents nothing hurt me but the impact that it had on my mind was heavy.

What would you like to say for the people of the fraternity who don’t speak up about it as they might fear judgement of some sort?

The platform we are at, no matter what we do, there will be something positive and something negative about it. I think you should speak your mind. I have always been very candid no matter what the subject. The more authentic you are, the more people will like you. We will have to keep ourselves safe and help each other out. If we go to an event, we can have a team with us, personal security with us, and when there are too many fans, we should just maintain our calm.

This was our conversation with the actor. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

