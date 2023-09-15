Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi fame Akash Choudhary sheds light on welcoming Ganpati Bappa to his home this year

The actor has been bringing Ganpati for seven years now. In conversation with Akash, he shared all what goes into preparations, how he has decorated the idol this year among many other things. Read on to know more…
MUMBAI: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated yesterday and a lot of people brought Ganpati idols home for a duration of one and a half day, five days or seven days respectively. There are many celebrities too, who welcomed Bappa home.

Among the many is Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary. The actor has been bringing Ganpati from seven years now. In conversation with Akash, he shared all what goes into preparations, how he has decorated the idol this year among many other things.

Also Read: OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Akash Choudhary narrowly escapes horrific accident, says "It left me shaken, restless and sleepless

Akash shared, “I have always accepted whatever Lord Ganesh gave me. I have never asked for anything. But subconsciously you are praying and I have been blessed with whatever I have wished for each year. Last year I wished to have a property of my own and that has been fulfilled. “

Talking about managing work life and Ganesh celebrations at the same time, Akash said, “Well, it is difficult to manage shoot when I bring Bappa at home because I stay alone. I usually tell all my employers to give me a four day leave around this time of the year. It is a little difficult to do the decorations and make the prasad when parents are not around and you stay alone, however, things get easy when you do things with faith.”

Also Read: Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi's Akash Choudhary purchases a house worth Rs 1.80 crores for his parents as gesture of gratitude

“I have a lot of friends visiting Bappa. I keep Ganpati Bappa for 1 and a half day only as it is difficult to manage things. I also visit my friends’ places who keep it for five days or more. Sometimes, when I cannot go or someone cannot come to my house, we make video calls to each other. The murti which I get every year is of a single colour as it appeals to me and the décor is larger than life. I use fresh flowers to enhance the feel of the murti and I match the decoration in colour coordination.”

Way to go Akash! 

