Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Akash Choudhary purchases a house worth Rs 1.80 crores for his parents as gesture of gratitude

Akash fulfilled his parents’ long awaited dream and gifted them a 2BHK apartment in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 14:20
Akash Choudhary

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, has been winning the hearts of fans for a long time now. Akash Choudhary who plays Viraj Singhania in the show has now given his parents a sweet surprise as a gesture of his love and gratitude for what they have done for him. Read on to know how he made his parents emotional. 

Akash fulfilled his parents’ long awaited dream and gifted them a 2BHK apartment in  Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Located near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the spacious 1375 square feet apartment is valued around 1.80 crores. 

Akash always wished to repay his parents in his own way for their hard work and sacrifices and fulfilling his every wish. Speaking to a news portal, Akash said, “My parents have always been my guiding light, my pillars of strength. This house is a small token of my love and appreciation for everything they’ve done for me. Seeing the joy on their faces makes every effort worthwhile.’

Akash’s mother said, “We never imagined such a precious gift from our son.” She further added, ““This house is not just bricks and mortar; it symbolises the love, dedication, and hard work Akash has put into making our lives better.”

Akash made a huge mark in showbiz with his appearance on Splitsvilla 10. Bhagya Lakshmi is his very first fiction show. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

    
 

