OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Akash Choudhary narrowly escapes horrific accident, says “It left me shaken, restless and sleepless

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, is one of the most loved TV shows. The Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Fans love the storyline and performances in the show. Actor Akash Choudhary played the role of Maera's close friend - Viraj Singhania. Akash recently went on vacation with his dog Hazel and had the worst nightmare of his life when he met with a nearly fatal accident.

Akash who was on his way to Della Resorts in Lonavala recalled the horrifying moment when a reckless truck driver rammed his truck into his car. The Bhagya Lakshmi actor dodged a major tragedy from taking place as luckily no one got hurt. Recalling the incident Akash said, “Following the sudden loss of two talented artists, Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel, our concerns for safety have deepened. After my own recent experience, I found myself torn between fear and gratitude. Although we emerged unscathed, the incident left me shaken, restless and sleepless. The road was bustling with heavy trucks, and this season heightens the risk of accidents. I am deeply grateful to God for keeping us safe. As a cautious driver, I implore fellow commuters to prioritize safety, for life holds greater importance than anything else in this world.”

Akash made a huge mark in showbiz with his appearance on Splitsvilla 10. Bhagya Lakshmi is his very first fiction show.

