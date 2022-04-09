EXCLUSIVE! Bhakti Rathod on her character Sonal in Pushpa Impossible: It has come quite a long way in a short span of time, which is rare, she breaks boundaries of typicality and the best part is that she is unpredictable

MUMBAI : Bhakti Rathod is a renowned TV actress on small screens who has been a part of the television industry for several years now.

How according to you has your character shaped so far in the show?

My character of Sonal has been shaped beautifully in a very real zone. It has come quite a long way in a short span of time, which is rare. She breaks boundaries of typicality and the best part is that she is unpredictable. I love how real Sonal is with her behaviour considering her background, back story and therefore her reactions and response to uncanny and turbulent situations. The shaping of a story and its characters is based on a deep understanding and great maturity of the writers, which they are acing like pros. I have experienced that the script and the dialogues of each character are so to the T that it binds the role very tight. They have me excited about what will Sonal face and how in every screenplay I receive.

What kind of response do you get on social media for your role?

I am gratified with the kind of appreciation I am receiving for my performance. Indian audience is very intelligent and yet emotional which I think is their beauty. They get attached but before that, they analyse very fast and accurately. I love it about our audience! They are the best judge for a script, story, music, performances, direction, you name it. I have great faith in my audience and I work in great detail to give them the experience they deserve, and they reward me with their kind words and love for social media. Thank god for social media so that our audiences can reach us so easily. In this show, it seems they love my look equally well, their compliments on my good looks are a cherry on the cake for me!

Tell us about your experience with the show's star cast.

It's a very vast and new ensemble for me. We have a huge variety as you can see. Few are old friends from theatre and a lot of others are television pros. I fall in a very cusp generation being just 30 years old so on one hand, I am learning so much from Deshna, Garima, Darshan & Naveen! They have a beautiful vibe where there is all ply and fun while working! They let nothing remain too serious and it’s infectious! And yet they are nailing their roles so well. And on the other hand, with my seniors, I am learning from their vast experiences. Overall, I am very content with the variety of friends I am making in this show. And as co-workers, no one could have expected a more in-sync cast than ours! We are already a family ready to help each other to make each scene better and better.

