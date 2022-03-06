EXCLUSIVE! Sonal might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated: Bhakti Rathod on her role in Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Bhakti Rathod is an integral part of Pushpa Impossible, which is all set to go on floors soon.

She has been seen playing an array of characters across various television shows, and now, the actress is all set to mesmerize her fans with her stint as Sonal. It is by far one of the most complicated characters that she is going to play and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opens up about her stint in Pushpa Impossible.

How different is you character from what you have done in the past?

Every show claims to be different. We are so used to this. I won’t tell you it is different. I will tell you how it is different. Ttelevision is female centric. We may call it a man’s world, but actually, it is run by women, and in today’s time, they are everywhere, be it office or business. In every show, what a moral woman should be like is portrayed. What we are trying to show is that a woman who is strong headed and a multitasker is a good thing. It is not necessary to sacrifice everything.

As an actor, how challenging was this role for you?

As an actor I thrive on challenges. I don’t feel like waking up from my bed if I don’t have anything challenging or productive to do during the day. Fortunately, all the production houses that I have worked for so far have been good, and thankfully, I have never been approached to play a conventional character.

Hats Off Productions is like home for me. They know what I thrive on, and I know their expectations. This is something that Hats Off as a production house gives you when you associate with them.

What is the X-factor about your character?

Well, when I was approached for my character of Sonal, I wondered the reason I have been approached for the character. But later, when I read the script, I got to know that might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated. I could not wait to sign the contract! It was like a dream come true.

Good luck, Bhakti!

