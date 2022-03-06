EXCLUSIVE! Sonal might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated: Bhakti Rathod on her role in Pushpa Impossible

Bhakti has been seen playing an array of characters across various television shows, and now, the actress is all set to mesmerize her fans with her stint as Sonal. It is by far one of the most complicated characters that she is going to play and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opens up about her stint in Pushpa Impossible.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 19:25
EXCLUSIVE! Sonal might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated: Bhakti Rathod on her role in Pushpa Imp

MUMBAI: Bhakti Rathod is an integral part of Pushpa Impossible, which is all set to go on floors soon.

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: Divyam Dubey roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

She has been seen playing an array of characters across various television shows, and now, the actress is all set to mesmerize her fans with her stint as Sonal. It is by far one of the most complicated characters that she is going to play and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opens up about her stint in Pushpa Impossible.

How different is you character from what you have done in the past?

Every show claims to be different. We are so used to this. I won’t tell you it is different. I will tell you how it is different. Ttelevision is female centric. We may call it a man’s world, but actually, it is run by women, and in today’s time, they are everywhere, be it office or business. In every show, what a moral woman should be like is portrayed. What we are trying to show is that a woman who is strong headed and a multitasker is a good thing. It is not necessary to sacrifice everything.

As an actor, how challenging was this role for you?

As an actor I thrive on challenges. I don’t feel like waking up from my bed if I don’t have anything challenging or productive to do during the day. Fortunately, all the production houses that I have worked for so far have been good, and thankfully, I have never been approached to play a conventional character.

Hats Off Productions is like home for me. They know what I thrive on, and I know their expectations. This is something that Hats Off as a production house gives you when you associate with them.

What is the X-factor about your character?

Well, when I was approached for my character of Sonal, I wondered the reason I have been approached for the character. But later, when I read the script, I got to know that might come across as a simple person, but she is extremely complicated. I could not wait to sign the contract! It was like a dream come true.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! The audience will relate and learn at the same time on how to handle a situation with a different approach: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

Good luck, Bhakti!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhakti Rathod Pushpa Impossible Sonal different Women female centric multitasker moral woman sacrifice challenging Production houses productive conventional character Hat’s Off Productions X Factor
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 19:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWESOME! Anushka Sen sets major goals to don Street wear outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Wow! Shaheer Sheikh buys a new property, shares pics from the construction site
MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and hottest stars in telly town. He has worked in a number of...
EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe's upcoming show on Star Bharat by Sandip Sikcand gets a TITLE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the television world. We all...
EXCLUSIVE! I was overwhelmed when Rajan Shahi told me that he would pan out the character of Vanraj Shah only if I agreed to play it: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exciting! Aashram 3: Soon after the latest season premiered, Bobby Deol shares a teaser of the 4th season of Aashram
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol’s Ashram, a web series on MX Player has created a lot of buzz around town and the actor was recently...
Transformation Tales! Check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s NEW LOOK
MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricketing skills. Known for his exceptional...
Recent Stories
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
Latest Video