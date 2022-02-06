EXCLUSIVE! The audience will relate and learn at the same time on how to handle a situation with a different approach: Karuna Pandey on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI : Karuna Pandey is a powerhouse of talent.

After a long time, she will be seen in the leading role of Pushpa, in the show Pushpa Impossible helmed by JD Majethia.

Karuna is a self made woman who is a fine and dedicated actress and along with that is a perfect wife. She is married to Rutwij Vaidya. Currently, she is shooting for Pushpa Impossible, a TV show on SAB TV and below, we speak to her exclusively about her stint in the show.

How much can you relate to your reel character?

The moment I saw the script of Pushpa, I saw myself. I would not say culture wise or education wise I am the same I am as a person but from my soul, I connect to Pushpa and I am energetic and laughing and chirpy all the time so I relate to her.

How much do you think theatre has helped you evolve as an artist?

I would not say that theatre can make you an actor. You are born with certain things. If you do theatre and if you get a chance to study it, it definitely helps you evolve as an artist. It is not easy to be an actor. Not body can teach you how to act. Theatre makes you a better artist.

There is a constant race for TRP’s. Do numbers affect you?

No, it does not affect me. I am not that kind of a person. I don’t take life very seriously. I want to do good work and enjoy life. I want that whoever sees me, they say that I am a good artist and performer. JD Majethia also comes from the same thought process and I respect him a lot for that.

Do you think a lot of women will be able to relate to your character who is also a mother?

I think the women would be able to relate to the entire situation. It is how the script handles the situation will be a worthy watch and most women will be able to connect with it. The audience will relate and learn at the same time on how to handle a situation with a different approach.

Keep reading this space for more information.



