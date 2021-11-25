Exclusive! Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa to host Colors’ reality show Hunarbaaz desh ki Shaan ?

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz desh ki Shaan is a new upcoming reality show on Colors TV that is similar on the lines of India’s Best Talent. It will have the same theme except for the fact that the show will be broadcast on Color’s Tv.

Since India’s got talent will be telecasted on Sony Tv, Colors Tv has come up with its new talent hunting reality show.

The auditions have begun for the show where different people from different states will be coming in and showcasing their unique talent on the show and whoever could impress the judges would be selected on the show.

As per sources we have got know the Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be hosting this new reality show on Colors. Tough there is no confirmation on the same.

Bharti and Harsh are very entertaining and we have seen that in their previous shows were there a host of the serials like Dance Deewane and India’s Best Dancer.

The two are in talks with the makers of the show and soon will come on board.

The show might begin by next month and soon an official announcement on the launch date will be out.

Well, with Bharti and Harsh joining the show the entertainment quotient is going to increase and their humor would leave the viewers in splits.

