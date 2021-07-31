MUST-READ! Bharti Singh on working with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa: I would definitely like to work with him as we both have our own set of talent and creativity 

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh has become a renowned name in the television world.

The actress-comedienne has made her mark in the showbiz world after years of struggle and today, she is one famous name in our country.

Bharti is one of the very few female comedians who has set a benchmark in the world of comedy.

The actress is climbing the ladder of success with each passing day and with her back-to-back success.

Well, after conquering the world of comedy, doing some reality shows, fans are now keen to see Bharti conquering the acting world as well.

If that wasn't enough, fans are also willing to see Bharti doing some projects with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Haarsh too has garnered lots of name and fame and not just because of Bharti but for his own hard work and talent.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Bharti was asked if she would like to take up any projects alongside Haarsh.

Bharti said, ''Of course, I would love to do something with him. It will be fun.''

The actress further said, ''We both are a bit scared of each other my forte is in comedy, anchoring and dancing, Haarsh is a pro when it comes to direction and creativity. He used to instruct me when we used to do Khatra Khatra Khatra and Funhit Mein Jaari.''

Bharti said that she would be nervous working with him but she can manage.

The actress said that she feels she made the right choice choosing Haarsh as her life partner when she sees him working hard.

The Kapil Sharma Show actress said that she has got much more than she wished for her in her life partner who is super talented.

The couple is happily married since 2017 and giving major goals!

We hope we get to see this beautiful couple together on screen soon!

