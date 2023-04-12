Exclusive: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa return as the hosts of Dance Deewane 4!

MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

Dance Deewane 4 is all set to launch once again!

The earlier season witnessed Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia as judges of the show and was hosted by Raghav Juyal initially. However, later Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were brought on board as the hosts of the show.

The winner of the last season was Piyush Gurbhele.

Well, the show is all set to return with a new season and this time again, Bharti and Harsh will step into the shoes of hosts and will bring on stage a powerful dose of entertainment and rib-tickling laughter!

Dance Deewane 4 will be a bi-weekly show and will run in a span for 17 weeks. A total of 34 episodes will be telecast for 90 minutes each.

