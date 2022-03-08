EXCLUSIVE! Bharti Singh to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 9?

MUMBAI:Sa re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows of small screens.

We have seen how so many aspiring singers have got chances to showcase their singing skills in this show.,



The show has been everyone's favorite since so many years and presented many seasons till now.

After several successful seasons, the makers are once again set to be back with a brand new season.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been quite popular among the viewers.

We have seen the makers presenting 8 successful seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.

And now, the 9th season is already planned.

Apart from the great judges who are always there to mentor the contestants, the show's host also adds quite charm with their presence.

The previous season was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Bharti Singh is all set to host the show.

Bharti is known for her hosting skills and also her comic skills are amazing.

It will be fun to see Bharti spreading laughter along with her lovely anchoring skills.

However, there is no confirmation on the same.

How excited are you for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 9? Tell us in the comments.

