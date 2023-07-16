Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how her meeting was with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh; talks about if she is afraid that the audience would accept her as “Savi”

Bhavika Sharma is one of the known actresses on television and she has a good fan following. These days, she is seen as “Savi” in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how the environment was on the sets and if she was afraid her fans would accept her or not.
MUMBAI: Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in the Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

As we know, the show has taken a leap, and a completely new star cast is introduced. Bhavika is playing one of the leads.

She is essaying the character of the grown-up “Savi” and the audience are liking her in this new role.

Bhavika is also known for her roles in serials like Maddam Sir, Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa, etc.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how the environment was on the sets and if she was afraid her fans would accept her or not.

In Madam Sir, you were doing comedy roles and it was a funny environment, over here how are you managing?

Over here, touchwood, everyone is so nice. I met Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh and they were so nice and down to earth when it was their last day, it was my first day on the sets and I met everyone on the sets and they made me feel so comfortable and after pack up I sat with Ayesha and we spoke so many things, they had already made me very comfortable so it felt like I belonged here and the shot came well and the rest of the cast is amazing and no doubt that the show is running for so long and will continue too.

Are you afraid about whether the fans would accept you in this role or not?

No, you never know, many daily soaps are there where the main characters only cry but then drama is also necessary or else there is no fun, but here the situation is different as the character is a happy-go-lucky one, and even if a sad situation comes Savi won't cry in front of all but she would cry silently and then she would come out stronger.

Well, though the audience would miss the old cast, they are loving the new one and gave it a thumbs up.

Bhavika as “Savi” is loved by the audience and slowly, she is becoming a household name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 12:45

