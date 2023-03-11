Exclusive: Bhavya Shinde and Mrityunjay Thakur join the cast of Zee TV’s Kaisi Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering the latest and most happening news from the world of entertainment.

We have been reporting exclusively about the cast of Kaisi Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and the actors which are being brought on board for the show. Mukta Dhond’s upcoming presentation on Zee TV titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye will witness some popular names in the starcast of the show. TellyChakkar was the first one to report that Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have been roped in to play titular roles on the show. Other names which are added to the cast are Ashish Kaul, Kishori Shahane, Ankanksha Pal and many others.

We recently reported that Mohini Sapnani and Jitendra Bohara have bagged the show!

Now, we have information that Bhavya Shinde and Mrityunjay Thakur have come on board for the show.

Bhavya is popular for his stint in Kaanbhatt, various movies like Hate Story 3, Cabaret, TV serials like CID on Sony TV, Jaghanya Apradh on Atrangii TV, Ikyawann on Star Plus, along-with web series like Shoorveer and Whistleblower.

As for Mrityunjay, he has done several ad shoots and music videos.

