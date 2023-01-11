Exclusive! Iqbal Azad and Hemangi Kavi roped in for Zee TV'S Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows these days are being launched on television with a new concept and to keep the audience hooked on to the show.

Zee TV is known for bringing in good shows that have become iconic in today’s time and are very successful show.

The channel is coming up with a new show titled Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye starring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja.

The show will be produced by Mukta Dhondh and she is known for producing some very successful shows like Naagin, Divya Drishti etc.

As per sources, Iqbal Azad and Hemangi Kavi have been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about their characters but they would be playing pivotal roles in the show.

Iqbal Azad is a known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in serials like Special Squad, F.I.R, Kabhi Saas Kabhi Bahu, Adaalat, Tere Sheher Mein etc.

Hemangi Kavi is also a well known name in the entertainment industry especially in Marathi movies and television. She is best known for her roles in movies like Fakt Ladh Mhana, Savita Damodar Paranjpe, Pandu etc.

She has also been part of TV shows like Crime Patrol, Mrs. Mukhyamantri, Teri Laadli Main etc.

The shooting of the show will begin soon and it will air on Zee TV in the coming days.

The production house will announce the date and time in the following days.

The audience is excited to see the new pair of Sriti and Arjit together for the first time on screen.

