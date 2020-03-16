EXCLUSIVE! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to release on 20th May. The trailer of the movie was released a day ago and it has been receiving a great response from the viewers.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from one of your favourite comedy reality shows.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on small screens which the viewers simply love to watch.

The show has a stellar cast of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others.

Actress Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

The viewers have seen so many A-list actors not just from the Hindi industry but also from the South Indian industry gracing the show to promote their films.

The show is now gearing up to welcome a new star cast soon.

The Kapil Sharma Show will now see team Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gracing its stage.

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani who play the lead roles in the movie are all set to be seen on the show.

We had also previously reported about actors like Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhimanyu Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur gracing the show.

