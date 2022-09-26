EXCLUSIVE! Bhoomika Mirchandani opens up about her character in Sherdil Shergill, says this one is quite different from what she has done before

MUMBAI: Colors TV is ready to roll out a brand new show Sherdil Shergill which will be launching today. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles.

The duo has previously done Naagin 5 together, and the viewers loved their on-screen camaraderie. And now, as this famous on-screen couple is back with their new show, fans can't keep calm.



Sherdil Shergill has a stellar star cast apart from Surbhi and Dheeraj. Bhoomika Mirchandani is one of them. The actress will play the negative role of Dheeraj's twin sister in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Bhoomika, who spoke about her character and much more.

Tell us about your role in Sherdil Shergill.

I had earlier also played a negative role in Pinjara Khubsurti Ka. I am doing the same here as well. I will be seen as Dheeraj's twin sister. My entry will happen later in the show. I will have a lot of one on one with Surbhi. I'll be against her and also with Dheeraj and Surbhi's love story. I am the most pampered member of the house. I will be shown married in the show and also have a daughter.

What new can the viewers expect from your character since you are seen in a negative role?

I had worn sarees in my previous shows. But here, my look will be completely different. I'll be sporting a western look in the show. She will be extremely stylish and classy. Also, I'll be using a catchphrase, "My Dear Lord", in the show.

How challenging is it going to be to play a negative character?

I am now used to playing such characters. I have done a lot of negative roles before. In fact, I have played a negative role in all the previous shows I have done with Saurabh Tewari. I think people now think that I will be able to play negative characters beautifully. Hence, I'm offered such characters. I have big eyes, so I am going to play with them in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pinjara Khubsurti Ka fame Bhoomika Mirchandani BAGS Colors' upcoming show Sherdil Shergill