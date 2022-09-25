EXCLUSIVE! Pinjara Khubsurti Ka fame Bhoomika Mirchandani BAGS Colors' upcoming show Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Colors is all set to launch a brand new show Sherdil Shergill in a day's time.

The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

Viewers were in love with Surbhi and Dheeraj's stint in Naagin 5 and this amazing jodi is back once again with a new show.

A lot of amazing bunch of actors are roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

Apart from Dheeraj and Surbhi, another well-known actress that will be seen in the show is actress Bhoomika Mirchandani. Yes, you heard it right!

Bhoomika will be seen playing a negative role in the show. She will be seen as Dheeraj's twin sister.

The actress is well-known for her roles in shows like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Krishna Chali London among others.

All the shows were produced by Saurabh Tewari and Bhoomika played negative roles in all these shows.

She is once again back with Saurabh Tewari to play a negative character but this time, it would be quite different.

How excited are you to see Bhoomika in Sherdil Shergill? Tell us in the comments.

Sherdil Shergill will hit the small screens from 26th September onwards.

The show is being produced by ace TV producer Saurabh Tewari.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors