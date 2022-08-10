Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal talks about participating in a reality show and shares his views on Bollywood not performing well at the Box Office

MUMBAI :Ieshaan Sehgaal is a well-known personality in the world of the entertainment industry.

He rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he grabbed headlines for his romance with Miesha Iyer. But post the show, after a few months, the two parted ways.

Ieshaan was seen as a strong player in the game but unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show after getting nominated.

Later, the actor built a huge fan following for himself, and today, he is a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

Recently, he worked with the ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya, and the two shot for a music video. Ishaan, for the first time, attempted the Tandav dance and the audience gave him a thumbs-up for it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he would be a part of any reality show after Bigg Boss and what are his views on Bollywood not performing well at the Box Office.

After being part of a reality show like Bigg Boss, are you open to doing more shows like Khartron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

I haven’t made up my mind on this as I never wanted to be part of a reality show. I did Bigg Boss as it was the number one reality show on television and it reached out to a vast audience. When I got the offer, I couldn’t say no. In the future, you never know, I might be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but it all depends on time.

As an actor which medium are you looking to work at OTT, Bollywood, or Television?

I am not choosey with my project. I do have criteria, and you might see me in any of these mediums if the script is good. If something lands up and I like it, I will be a part of it. I have some projects lined up, like music videos that I am shooting currently.

Do you think that Bollywood is facing a crisis because of the digital world, because until now, it’s only Pathaan that is done good business? As an actor, what is your view on it?

It is very simple. I guess the last film we watched with a good script and that had an impact on the audience was Dangal. To be honest, as an audience, after Dangal, I haven’t seen any good movie. When a script like Pathaan comes up, obviously, everyone would like it. Tomorrow, if the script of a Salman Khan movie is good, it will work. These days, audiences have changed and they are purely looking out for good scripts and good content.

Well, there is no doubt that Ieshaan Sehgaal's fans would want to see more of him on-screen.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

