EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia and Ieshaan Sehgal had a PAST RELATIONSHIP

MUMBAI: After the terrific first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are now back with the 15th season of the reality show. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to their television screens.

Rajiv Adatia's entry has brought major reality checks for the housemates. He comes and exposes Vishal’s game in front of Shamita and tells her that he is using her to climb the ladder of success. Rajiv tells her that she doesn’t need a Vishal to go ahead in the game and that now she needs to open her eyes and see how manipulative he is and post that Shamita will confront Vishal and will tell him how he has played with her relations and that she is extremely hurt and she breaks this relationship of hers with Vishal.

Now, the massive update is Rajiv is here to put a crack between Ieshaan and Miesha as he calls their relationship game worthy and not real. He manipulates Ieshaan by looking at the other side of the game and focusing on himself and not the relationship that has just begun. He even questions Miesha's intentions towards it, wherein Ieshaan is seen defending Miesha. The major catch here is that Rajiv and Ieshaan have been together previously and this shall become a major drawback for Miesha in the game ahead.

