EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Finally wins Ticket to Finale week, becomes VIP!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

While the competition is fierce, those likely to be in the top have been taking part in their own way, some with a clear mind, and some in confusion, and some with a specific agenda to win. For example, Pratik Sehjpal is solely focused on winning the trophy, Nishant Bhat also wants the trophy but the main agenda is given entertainment, Shamita Shetty has been herself since day one and has emerged as one of the strongest players in the house, Karan Kundrra who seemed like a projected winner has also made comeback in the game, Tejasswi Prakash is also a leading contender to win the game.

Also, Rakhi Sawant could very well win, as could Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee that were already in the house before.

To the audience, however, the fight is very obvious, and even though the contestants are locked up in the house, their industry friends and co-stars continue to support them.

Now, in Breaking news, Tejasswi Prakash is the new VIP entrant of the house. Tejasswi who had previously won the VIP tag was downgraded by Shamita Shetty as use of Captain powers, which resulted in a big brawl between them.

The two already don't share a good relationship and this only added to that fuel. The 'Swaragini' Actress has become one of the strongest contenders of the game and has a massive fan following.

Fans of Tejasswi Prakash were very upset with her downgrade. As TellyChakkar previously reported Nishant Bhat has also recently won the VIP task by winning Ticket to Finale Week.

Apart from Nishant And Tejasswi contestants who are already in the finale week are Karan, Shamita, Rakhi, Pratik.

A mid-week Eviction is also set to take place.

