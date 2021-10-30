EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash turns hot host for Biscuit Boys Fashion Show, Nishant Bhat calls Umar Riaz a top model

MUMBAI: This week of Bigg Boss has gone pretty well. Not many fights or controversies have happened in the house, and finally, Weekend Ka Vaar has arrived, where Salman Khan would give an insight into how the contestants were this week. He will school the wrong and praise the right.

Now the major twist is that Tejasswi and Nishant plan a fashion show with the Biscuit boys. The show will have a super hot fashion show. Tejasswi decides to become the hot host and Nishant becomes the judge. They plan on only keeping the biscuit boys for the fashion show while they can shower their good looks for everyone.

While practising for the fashion show, Nishant calls Umar the top model of the show and Tejasswi begins to flaunt poses with him. Amid the discussion Nishat says everybody can do whatever they are good at, it could be dancing, singing, abusing or even fighting for that instance, there shall be full liberty from the judge's end for the contestants.

Tejasswi asks if Vishal is to be added to the team, where Jay and Nishant deny saying he isn't the part of Biscuit Boys clan, he will have to play all the competitions individually. We wouldn't join him.

