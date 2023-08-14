Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De talks about how she handles two cultures and how her husband copes up with the pap culture

Sreejita De is a well-known actress on television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she balances two cultures and if her husband is comfortable with the pap culture.
Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and a tiff with Tina Dutta in the show.

The actress recently got married and she seems to be in a happy place.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she balances two cultures and if her husband is comfortable with the pap culture.

How are you balancing two cultures, what are the challenges you are facing?

Honestly, in the beginning, it was difficult as there is a difference in language. His parents speak in German and my parents speak Bengali, so it becomes challenging sometimes. But post marriage, those differences started to fade away. Our parents mixed with each other very well. The fusion of different cultures is really lovely.

How does your husband cope up with the pap culture since you are in the entertainment field and he isn’t?

To be honest, it’s very difficult as he doesn’t belong to the industry and it's very tough for him. We celebrities have been working for so many years and are used to it - interviews, paps and fan conflict. He is not comfortable. But, hats off to him, he has handled everything very well and supported me a lot. I also completely understand where he comes from 

