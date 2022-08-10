Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Sreejita De reveals her wedding date, deets inside

MUMBAI:Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

These days she has been grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. But unfortunately, she was eliminated within fourteen days. However, the actress later entered the house once again as a wild card entry.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed something that all her fans have been waiting for.

You have been receiving so many awards, now once you have received an award for best popular actress. How do you feel?

I’m so happy today. Day before yesterday I came back from Germany as I had gone there for some work related to wedding. I came back and today I got 3 awards. I’m very grateful and honoured. I would like to thank all my fans because of who I am here.

Tell us about your wedding preparations and date?

My wedding gown is ready. The wedding is on 1st of July.

So there’s a conflict going on between MC Stan and Abdu, what’s your take on that?

Both of them are amazing people. MC Stan is a really good hearted person. When it comes to Abdu, I love him. I say that to him too, that I love him. He’s such a pure hearted person. Talking about the conflict, I feel they are just kids who have different opinions. I believe that true friends will stand with you till the end.

This was our conversation with Sreejita De. Tell us how you feel about this conversation.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.