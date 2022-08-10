Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan opens up about her character in Dear Ishq

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant who has survived in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the reality show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where we asked her about her role in Dear Ishq.

Sumbul responded by saying, “As everyone knows, I am doing a guest appearance in Dear Ishq. My character is of an influencer who is very famous and has 10M followers. There’s a rival author, Rizwan. I’m there to support him and publish his book. So, it’s a character of an influencer and I think people will like it.”

Tell us, what do you think about Sumbul’s response?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

