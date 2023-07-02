Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: “I feel like it has become a little dirty and more abusive now; it's like watching an adult movie in front of the family", Kundali Bhagya’s Geetanjali Mishra expresses her views on Bigg Boss

Geetanjali Mishra is a popular actor, who shared her views on the show Bigg Boss 16.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 20:22
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot; It's like

MUMBAI :Geetanjali Mishra is a popular name on television and she has been working in the industry for around a decade. 

She has starred in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Balika Vadhu, Naagin 3, Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and others. She has also made a mark on OTT with her performances in Ludo and Abhay season 2.

ALSO READ: Geetanjali Mishra roped in for a web series titled Lalla – Exclusive!

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about many things, but one that stood out was her stance on Bigg Boss. 

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss has been working wonders and audiences have been tuning in everyday, giving the show wonderful ratings as well. When asked if she is following the show and who her favorite contestant is, she said, “ I follow it. Salman Khan is my first love. But my favorites are Sumbul and Shiv. Shiv is a good player and contender. He is very strong but sometimes, his coolness and aggression is a little hard to digest for me personally”. 

Further, when asked if we would ever see her in a reality show, she said “Bigg Boss is always a favourite for me and the audience, and that is why it has been standing so strong for so many years. But, I feel like it has become a little dirty and abusive now. It becomes a little hard to watch with the family. It's like watching an adult movie in front of the family." She further added that she would like to do the show but that does not mean she plays a dirty game.

What did you think of Geetanjali’s comment? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

ALSO READ:  SURPRISING! 8 actors who made an exit from Zee TV's long-running show Kundali Bhagya leaving the fans disheartened

Geetanjali Mishra Bigg Boss 16 Kundali Bhagya Balika Vadhu Naagin 3 Chandranandini Prithvi Vallabh Diya Aur Baati Hum Bigg Boss celebrity Cricket League.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 20:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “The intention is to do something different and unique, so this movie” Yami Gautam on her movie Lost
MUMBAI:Actress Yami Gautam has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating lots of buzz these days as they were all set to get...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Vedika gets hit by a car, Sonam tries to kill Shivam
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu teams up with Tanisha to create distance between Ayaan and herself
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra reveals who would win Bigg Boss this season
Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra reveals who would win Bigg Boss this season
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough sport
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat to be a part of this season’s finale
Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfills his dream as he purchases his dream car
Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfils his dream as he purchases his dream car
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show