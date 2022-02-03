EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss Winners Rubina Dilaik, Dipika Kakar and Bigg boss 15's Umar Riaz to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' ?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi was first launched as Fear Factor India on Sony TV and it got shifted to Colors TV and was relaunched as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2008. The format of the show sees a set of challenging tasks that the contestants have to perform in order to get to the next level.

It is a stunt based show, that features celebrities through their journeys of conquering their own fears.

The show has had very successful 11 seasons. It is gearing up for a 12th season . And the buzz around the show is sending fans into a frenzy.

The newest Speaculation, is that Former Bigg Boss Winners, from Season 12's Dipika Kakar and Seaosn 14's Rubina Dilaik are all set to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 12.

But they are not the only Bigg Boss contestants who are speculated to participate in the show, Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz who has been named as the public winner, is also been approached for the show and will maybe seen on the show.

Another contestant who is rumoured to be a part of the show is Bigg Boss 15's Runner up , Pratik Sehajpal will also be seen on the show.

Arjun Bijlani was the winner of the last season. And fans are really excited to see these stars battling out their fears on this shows.

