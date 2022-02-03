WOW! Naagin 6: Pearl V Puri is back In Naagin, You cannot miss the FIRST LOOK!

MUMBAI: Naagin has become an iconic show, and fans are looking forward to the new season, which will premiere on February 12th.

TellyChakkar A Basant Panchami Special will air on Colors on the 5th and 6th of February, featuring previous cast members Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassnandani, and Krishna Mukherjee, as well as Pearl V Puri. There will be a lot of dance and drama in this special.

And as Exclusively reported by TellyChakkar, Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are going to play the leads in the newest season.

Tejaswi may be revealed as the New Naagin in that special, or at the very least, the show's premise will be revealed.

Pearl V Puri who was a part of Naagin 3 as Mahir Sehgal /Mihir Sippi is also back for this Basant Panchmani Special that will lead up to the premier of Naagin 6.

The looks of the stars of the show, is getting fans very exciting. The latest promo, features Pearl V Puri in an intense action sequence fighting off the evil.

Take a look at the promo here:

Ekta Kapoor teased fans by revealing that she would return for the sixth season of Naagin with an actress whose name starts with M. According to the latest reports, Mahek Chahal will play Naagin. Mouni Roy's return was first reported by Tellychakkar. During the first week of the show, she will make a cameo appearance.

On February 12th, Colors will premiere the new season of Naagin, starring Tejaswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal.

