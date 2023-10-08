Exclusive! Bin Kuch Kahe’s fame Shailendra Singh Rajawat roped in for &TV’s Doosri Maa!

&TV has always managed to entertain viewers with its amazing content.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 19:26
Shailendra Singh Rajawat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

After presenting shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha and many others, the channel rolled out another show titled Doosri Maa.

The show stars Aayudh Bhanushali, Malvika Sharma, Neha Joshi, and Nidhi Uttam in pivotal roles. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actor Shailendra Singh Rajawat has been roped in for & TV’s Doosri Maa. 

Renowned artist Shailendra, also known as Shailsa was also seen in shows, Zee TV show "Bin Kuch Kahe".  

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 19:26

