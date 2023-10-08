Exclusive! Bin Kuch Kahe’s fame Shailendra Singh Rajawat roped in for &TV’s Doosri Maa!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

&TV has always managed to entertain viewers with its amazing content.

After presenting shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha and many others, the channel rolled out another show titled Doosri Maa.

The show stars Aayudh Bhanushali, Malvika Sharma, Neha Joshi, and Nidhi Uttam in pivotal roles.

As per sources, Actor Shailendra Singh Rajawat has been roped in for & TV’s Doosri Maa.

Renowned artist Shailendra, also known as Shailsa was also seen in shows, Zee TV show "Bin Kuch Kahe".

