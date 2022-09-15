Exclusive! Casting director Abhishek Gupta talks about being Cheated off his Money by a New Production House

MUMBAI: To create a successful project, actors, actresses, casting directors, producers, directors and everyone else work together as a team.

Among all of this, casting directors are essential to develop new talent and identifying the right actor for a part.

Many casting directors have achieved success in this industry through their talent and dedication.

One such casting director who has established himself in this industry is Abhishek Gupta. He is works with the well-known production company Dome of Entertainment.

Abhishek has cast for numerous programmes, including Savdhan india, Partners show , 'Tera Baap Mera Baap' , 'Adalat', ‘Daman Mitti Ka’, ‘Laut Aao Trisha’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, 'Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi', 'Service Wali Bahu', 'U Me Aur Ghar', 'Singhasan Battisi' ,'Emotional Attyachar' and many more.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the casting director to talk about a recent incident that has left him in shock and about been cheated off money.

We know that not everything in this industry is glamorous, the behind the scenes job of the industry and what actually goes in to the making of a show or a movie, is a rigorous journey of its own. There have been scams and scandals and people are not often paid for their projects and their hardwork, a similar incident happend with you, can you please tell us about it?

Yes, a very similar incident happend to me wherein I put all the hardwork and got the casting locked but the production kept delaying my payment and to an extent that things have turned really grim. It all started when I was approached by an old colleague who was an AD for a show I was working on and he told me that there was a new production company called Afthoonia Productions run by somebody named V. Iyer. The production was fairy new but because Narendra, the AD who contacted me, assured me that it was his home production office and they were launching a new web show, I agreed to be on board just because of goodwill. The director who happened to be his brother was debuting as director for the first time, he called me at night and told me that he was handling the budget and everything. The creative called me and told me that they would need some urgent options by morning and I spoke to him about the money and everything. I got to work along with my other associate and sent them options and of actors who I personally know and who had only come on board because I was associated with the project and I gave them the assurity.

The casting was locked as well, Zaan Khan, Jitendra Nokewal, and Sharvani Goswami ji were all set to do the show. I had gone above and beyond and even reduced my fees because they did not have the budget. Once, the casting was locked I called the director because he was the one who was in contact with me and suddenly the producer called me and told me that yes we will clear your payment, as soon as the shoot starts. Its been 2 months to that and their shoots keep getting delayed, they kept changing the actors even after confirming them when they would ask about their characters. A lot of the actors have backed out also looking at their behaviour. I even told them that I needed my hard earned money because of a personal matter, yet there was no response. They kept delaying the payment and the shoot. Their shoot still hasn't started and there is no update on the money that I have earned with my hard work. I really don’t want to request for something that is rightfully mine. This was terrible experience that I had and only because I decided to work on goodwill. I want to say to people get everything in writing and only work when you get atleast 50 % advance.

Abhishek’s experience is truly a surreal one.

