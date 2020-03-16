EXCLUSIVE! Chandra Nandini actor Ishaan Singh Manhas roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show Sanjog by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the entertainment industry to bring to our readers. Today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out of the box storylines.

This time they are back with yet another show titled Sanjog starring Kamya Panjabi, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shefali Sharma in lead roles.

The breaking news is that the show is soon to launch on 22nd August 10 PM. The show will be replacing Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Rajveer Singh in talks to play the lead role in Dangal TV’s next

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Ishaan Singh Manhas is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Ishaan's character yet.

Well, this is surely going to be a game changer for the channel. Sanjog will be a mature family drama about the intricacies of relationships between two very different mothers who belong to very contrasting worlds - Amrita and Gauri, and their respective daughters.

This show will soon start airing on Zee TV, a channel that has been a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

Sanjog will be bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Zee Tv's upcoming show Sanjog gets a launch date; the show shall replace Kashibai Bajirao Ballal for the 10 pm slot